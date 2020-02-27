Throwback Thursday: Smriti Irani becomes nostalgic as she shares an old photo with Karan Johar & Sakshi Tanwar

Smriti Irani posing with Karan Johar & Sakshi Tanwar in this old photo gives us a glimpse of Tulsi from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti Zubin Irani is currently the youngest minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is also the first woman to hold office as the Union Minister for Human Resource Development and Union Minister of Textiles and the youngest woman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Before stepping into the world of politics, Smriti Irani was an established TV actress. She did many shows such as Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Virrudh, Kavita and more but her role as Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor's longest-running show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turned out to be her breakthrough TV serial.

Walking down the memory lane, Smriti Irani seems to have stumbled upon a throwback picture from the past. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share an old picture with and Sakshi Tanwar and it gives us a glimpse of Tulsi from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Parvati from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii along with KJo. Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar are dressed in lovely sarees while Karan is seen in a light blue ensemble. The three look young and decked up and this blast from the past is surely the best thing on the internet today.

"POUT MIA alert Throwback to a time @karanjohar smiled in photos taken ... P.S—- notice how slim yours truly was totally blame the damn hampers for the weight gain #tbt", Smriti Irani captioned her picture where she shared the frame with KJo and Sakshi Tanwar. What a rare sight it is! Two iconic TV bahus with social bee Karan Johar.

