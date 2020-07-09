Throwback Thursday: Tiger Shroff catches up on his sleep post hard work in an old photo; Disha Patani loves it

Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff shared a throwback treat for his fans in the form of an old photo in which the Baaghi 3 star is seen napping. Disha Patani was quick to like the photo.

Amid the lockdown, several actors have been spending time at home with their loved ones. Speaking of this, Tiger Shroff too has been making the most of the quarantine period with his family. Often, the Baaghi 3 star’s mom Ayesha Shroff drops unseen photos of Tiger that leave his fans in awe. On Thursday too, as a treat, Ayesha shared an old photo of Tiger in which the star can be seen napping post a day at work. Tiger’s close friend also reacted to it.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha was all praises for her son who was seen sleeping on the floor post a hard day’s work. In the throwback photo, Tiger could be seen sporting a blue tee with jeans and a pair of sunglasses. Seeing the Baaghi 3 actor in a snooze mode amid work, fans of the star were all praises for him and his dedication. Meanwhile, Disha, who is a close friend of Tiger, liked the photo and left his fans awestruck.

Sharing Tiger’s throwback photo, Ayesha wrote, “The deep sleep of hard work so proud of you my son @tigerjackieshroff.” Many fans showered Baaghi 3 actor with compliments in the comments. On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film did well at the box office, however, the run was cut short by COVID 19 lockdown. Now, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2. It will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Here is Tiger Shroff’s throwback photo:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×