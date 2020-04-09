Throwback Thursday: Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs in a still from Baaghi 2

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff reposted a still from Baaghi 2 flaunting his toned abs which was shared by a fan.

Since the entire nation is under lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are finding interesting and unique ways to pass their quarantine period. While has been washing utensils, has been trying her hands in cooking, Ayushmann Khurrana has been sharing some of his poetry skills, Tiger Shroff is also making the most of this free time doing what he loves. After entertaining fans with his dancing skills and some unique workout styles to try at home, Tiger had recently shared a monochrome picture showing off his washboard abs that will make you go weak on your knees.

And now, the Heropanti actor has shared a throwback picture of him from Baaghi 2 on his Instagram story which was actually posted by a fan. In the throwback pic, Tiger is showing off his well-toned abs in a shirtless avatar with camouflaged cargo pants while standing in the middle of the jungle all set for a war. This picture is from a scene from Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2. The movie also starring was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Based on the Telugu film Kshanam, Baaghi 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi. The movie was released on 30 March 2018.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff wards off quarantine blues as he attempts a somersault in a throwback video leaving fans in awe)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite and due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the film witnessed a setback at the box office. Next, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti. Also, Tiger recently featured in 's song of hope titled Muskurayega India, as an ode to the nation, and it’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Check out Tiger Shroff's picture here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More