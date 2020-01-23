Throwback Thursday: Tiger Shroff shares a BTS stunt photo from War; Calls it ‘another day in the life’

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Hrithik Roshan co-starrer War. The Baaghi 3 star showed off his stunt life in a throwback photo. Check it out.

One of the popular action heroes in Bollywood is Tiger Shroff. From Heropanti to Baaghi to War, Tiger’s tryst with action and stunts seems to have impressed all his fans with every film of his. In 2019, Tiger took on the role of Khalid in War with his idol, . Seeing two of the best action heroes in Bollywood come together was an epic moment for fans and they showered love on the film. Tiger’s first on screen stint with Hrithik turned out to be a success and his stunts in the film were loved.

As a part of throwback thursday, Tiger shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of War. In the photo, we can see Shroff caught in an action moment in which he seems to be flipping over a car and is upside down. Often Tiger is seen pulling off daredevil stunts and shares the same on social media too. In War, Tiger impressed everyone with his flips, jumps and parkour skills too. With this BTS photo fans get an insight into the Baaghi 3 star’s love for action.

Tiger captioned the photo as, “just another day in the life..War bts.” On the work front, Tiger is busy with the shooting of his next with and it is titled Baaghi 3. It is the sequel to Baaghi 2 and also has a special song by . As per a latest report, Tiger’s dad Jackie Shroff has been roped in to play the role of his father in the film. Apart from this, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande will be seen in the film. The shooting for Baaghi 3 took place in Jaipur and Serbia. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release in March 2020.

