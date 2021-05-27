Throwback Thursday: When Abhishek Bachchan spoke about Jaya Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bond

In an interview, Abhishek Bachchan had talked about how his mother Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to gang up against him. Take a look.

Abhishek Bachchan and undoubtedly are one of Bollywood’s most adored couple. Their love story started on the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Guru and the stars eventually tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony. The couple has been married for fourteen years and also has a 9 year old daughter Aaradhya. Days before the actors got married; had publically praised her daughter in law on an award show by saying she has ‘great values’.

In an interview with DNA, Abhishek opened up on the bond Jaya and Aishwarya share. He revealed how they gang up against him by speaking in a language he doesn’t understand, while he’s around. “"Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali,” he said. The actor also added that his mother is fluent in the language and Aishwarya had learned it while she was filming for late Rituparno Ghosh’s Chokher Bali. “So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali,” he continued.

Over the years, Aishwarya and Abhishek have been treating their fans with adorable family pictures through their social media platforms. Recently, the two celebrated Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai’s 70th birthday and had a family get-together along with their daughter Aaradhya. In the photos, the happy family can be seen smiling widely, surrounded by colourful cakes in a decorated room. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Happy 70th birthday dearest darling mommy-dodda. We love you infinitely. You are our world. God bless you our angel.”

