Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was all praise for young rising Alia Bhatt

From Student of the Year to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has come a long way. She made her debut in the Bollywood industry in 2012 and has given an incredible list of movies to her followers. The actress has won several awards as well as the audience’s love. Needless to say, Alia’s career graph is on the rise. Amid this, we got our hands over a throwback interview when superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan praised Alia Bhatt.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aishwarya had commented, “I’d like to say, way to go. It’s wonderful that she is enjoying and exploring her craft and her time here in films the way she is. I’ve said this to her also, it’s fantastic for you, the kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning. To have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting. It’s not tough to have it laid out for you, for the longest time, and she smiled.”

She had added that it was nice Alia was doing good work along with great opportunities which were virtually there on her lap regularly. Alia has made her mark in the film industry by shining in films including Highway, Raazi, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania among others. She was recently seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, and was highly praised for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s venture.

The actress is now ready for her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside A-listers Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for a Netflix original. Reportedly, Tom Harper is directing ‘Heart of Stone’, while Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have written the script. Apart from that, Alia also has Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film will also star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

