Throwback Thursday: When Akshay Kumar shared a light moment on set with filmmaker Anees Bazmee; See PHOTO

Akshay Kumar is one of the versatile actors who is known for his sense of humour. As a throwback, filmmaker Anees Bazmee shared an old photo amid the lockdown to recall a happy moment with the Khiladi on set.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, has been able to establish himself as a superstar with his hard work and stellar performances. Fans of the actor call him the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood and often when the actor announces any of his films, many look forward to them. Amid the lockdown, Akshay has been spending time at home with his family. The actor has surely been missing the film set. While Akshay has been a part of several films, he has worked with director Anees Bazmee in many too.

On Thursday, director Anees shared a throwback photo with Akshay when they were shooting for a film together. In the throwback photo from the sets of the film, the Khiladi can be seen standing next to the filmmaker and smiling away. As the two indulged in hilarious banter, the candid moment was caught in the frame. The filmmaker remembered how Akshay was fun being on set and shared the light moment from his film with the Khiladi’s fans on social media.

Talking about Akshay, Aneez Bazmee wrote, “#ThrowbackThursday@akshaykumar is really fun to be around on set. Here's a picture of us sharing a light moment on the shoot.”

Here is ’s photo with filmmaker Aneez Bazmee:

Meanwhile, Akshay has done several films with Anees Bazmee including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Thank You, Singh is Kinng and more. On the work front, Akshay will be seen next in Laxmmi Bomb that will release on OTT platform. Apart from this, Akshay has Sooryavanshi with and Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. Akshay is also a part of Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor that is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×