Throwback Thursday: When Alia Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor 'Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion’

Had a tiring Thursday? Let’s light up your day with an old interview of the talented actress Alia Bhatt wherein she heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor, and called him 'Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion'. We all know that Ranbir's fashion statement is quite different, classy yet easy for a commoner to carry. It was back in 2018 while speaking to a news portal, Alia said that besides Karan Johar, she discovered that Ranbir was a fashionista.

“I always believed that Karan Johar was the Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion. But now I believe it’s Ranbir Kapoor. He’s a hidden fashionista. In Bulgaria, he was ordering things just for fun. I saw so many new looks. One day he’d arrive in velvet, then one day in camouflage, then some coloured caps and pants... He’s smashing to a point where I’ve begun seeking his advice whether I should buy something or whether something is working or not. I’ve given the fashionista tag to Ranbir Kapoor. I believe Karan will happily give away that tag because he loves him too much,” Alia told Filmfare.

For the unversed, it was last year, when Alia for the first time expressed her love for Ranbir on his birthday. She had shared an adorable picture with him on her social media handle officially confirming her relationship.

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Besides that, Alia also has RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up.