Throwback Thursday: When Alia Bhatt made it Instagram official with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all over the headlines as the power couple recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 15. Ranbir and Alia dated for 5 years before getting married. They fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra, which will soon release in theatres. The couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship for a while, but rumours of them dating kept doing rounds on the internet post their first public appearance.

They made their first public appearance as a couple during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018 and left their fans in complete awe. It was the same year, when Alia made it Instagram official with Ranbir Kapoor. On Ranbir's birthday in September, Alia posted a happy picture of him and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Sunshine." Again, on Ranbir’s last birthday, the ‘Highway’ actress shared a picture from their trip and declared her love for him on the photo-sharing application. She captioned it, “happy birthday my life”.

Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor too had confirmed his relationship in an interview in 2020, and said that the pandemic had delayed their marriage plans.

Confirming their wedding, Alia took to her social media handle and wrote, “ Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

