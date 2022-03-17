Throwback Thursday: When Alia Bhatt revealed one thing she did not like about Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as one of the most promising young talents in Bollywood and has worked with many A-listers. Alia Bhatt shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dear Zindagi’ in 2016 and was praised for her performance in the movie. For those unaware, SRK played Alia’s therapist in the movie. Recently, we got our hands over an old interview, wherein, Alia Bhatt revealed one thing she did not like about Shah Rukh Khan.

In a 2016 interview to The Indian Express, Alia spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's habit of not eating any food on the sets. “There is nothing that I hate about him (Shah Rukh Khan). But there is something that I felt bad about. He doesn’t eat at all. Let me tell you an incident. On sets it was always very quiet. No one was allowed to speak. We used to have heavy scenes and long takes and lots of dialogues and we used to run through the whole scene. Suddenly in between, I could hear a growl and I could sense that it was coming from his stomach. Then we used to give him biscuits. He drinks a lot of coffee. I also drink coffee but I also have my food. So I used to feel bad about that and I used to tell him that he should eat," she said.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides, she is also making headlines for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite Ranbir. Ayan had recently released Alia’s first look from the movie. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year. Not only this, but Alia Bhatt has bagged her English-language debut in spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Spain shooting for Pathaan with Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: Inside Alia Bhatt's birthday in Maldives: Surprise with a Ranbir Kapoor connect, pics with Shaheen and more

