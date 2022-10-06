Throwback Thursday: When Alia Bhatt shared how different the Kapoors were from the Bhatts
Alia Bhatt was last seen in the mythological fantasy drama Brahmastra, and will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart Of Stone.
Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, the latter being under her own production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. She married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and the dynamic couple announced pregnancy soon after.
In a throwback interview, Alia talked about how she was brought up in a nuclear family and how she has fit into the huge Kapoor clan. She talked about the nuclear set up of her family involving just her parents and sister. She said: "I have been brought up between me, my mum (Soni Razdan), my sister (Shaheen Bhatt), and my father (Mahesh Bhatt). That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life." Alia Bhatt has now become an indispensible part of the Kapoor family.
Alia impressed everyone with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. Gangubai Kathiawadi emerged as a rare hit of 2022 for Bollywood while Darlings garnered the highest number of viewers for a Bollywood film on the OTT platform it released in, in its first week. Her film Brahmastra has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi original film of the year, edging past The Kashmir Files. Apart from the films mentioned, she will be seen in the Hollywood biggie Heart Of Stone, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Her road-trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra has been postponed as of now.
