Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli said they don’t want to raise their kid in public eye

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood this year. The couple welcomed their baby girl on 11 January 2021. After welcoming Vamika, the couple had sent a note asking the paparazzi fraternity to refrain from taking pictures of their daughter. They had penned, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

Recently, the couple was spotted at the airport as Team India jetted off to South Africa for their upcoming cricket tournament. As soon as Virat and Anushka arrived with their daughter Vamika, the protective father requested paps to not click his daughter's pictures. And now we got our hands on an interesting throwback interview, wherein both Virat and Anushka wished to raise their child away from the public spotlight and protect the baby away from social media.

Speaking with Vogue, Anushka had said, "We do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."

Talking about taking up co-parenting duties with Virat, Anushka stressed, "We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our children be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays around the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."