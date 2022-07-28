Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma came in support of Arjun Kapoor, who was trolled for fitness

Anushka Sharma is one of the most prolific actresses to have graced the Indian cinema. Her body of work is very varied with films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri and others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother. The supermom balances her work and duties as a mother, to daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma once came in support of the Ek Villain Returns actor, when he was trolled for his fitness by a troll on social media. Under one of Arjun Kapoor’s posts, a troll wrote about how the actor could never get into shape again and that he was nothing but a rich brat. Seemingly so, this uncalled for response under his post, irked the actor. Arjun responded to the troll in the most civilized way possible. Anushka took a screenshot of this conversation, appreciated Arjun Kapoor for what he replied and shared it on her Instagram stories with the caption, “It’s because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this that the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best-looking body and nothing else. Fitness is way more than that for anyone who’s ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm; By living for yourself, taking care of yourself, doing the best you can and forming a routine despite obstacles. Not just about looking like a faceless DP”. Anushka’s statement not just supported Arjun but also educated her followers about how broad a term, fitness really is.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story:

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from movies and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the Band Baaja Baaraat actress works on next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

