Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma didn’t want her relationship with Virat to become a ‘coffee’ gossip

and Virat Kohli are the most loved couples in the film industry. The couple recently welcomed their first child and requested the media to not cover their baby daughter Vamika. Back then, Anushka and Virat made the headlines after they announced their relationship. They soon became the talk of the town. But did you know that Anushka Sharma was always against people discussing her relationship over a cup of coffee? In an old interview, Anushka had expressed that she doesn't want her relationship to become a 'topic of entertainment'.

In a chat with NDTV in 2014, Anushka had said, "We were not hiding anything, we were just being two normal young people who were in a relationship. But being public figures, your relationship becomes a topic of entertainment. For me, it's something very personal and very pure. So I don't want to put it out there for someone to discuss over a cup of coffee. That makes me very uncomfortable."

Anushka and Virat tied the knots in a lavish wedding abroad in the year 2017. They welcomed their baby Vamika earlier this year. The couple wanted to keep their daughter away from the limelight, hence they wrote a note to the paparazzi, requesting them not to photograph their daughter. “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they wrote.

Currently, Anushka Sharma is in London with her family Virat and Vamika. She has been actively posting glimpses from her trip on her social media handles. Talking about the work front, Anushka has announced her next project as a producer of a Netflix original series titled Mai.