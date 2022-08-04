Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma expressed how proud she was of hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is one of the most prolific actresses to have graced the Indian cinema. Her body of work is very varied with films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri and others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother. The supermom balances her work and duties as a mother, to daughter Vamika.

Virat Kohli took everyone by surprise when he announced that he is stepping down as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team for test matches. Many of his fans were shocked and immediately started tweeting about him. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted a long heartfelt note for him and won many hearts. The actress shared a picture with Virat and mentioned in the post that she is proud of his growth. In her post, she went to say, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you.” Anushka's post was loved by fans of both Anushka and Virat.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram post:

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from movies and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the Band Baaja Baaraat actress works on next after Chakda ‘Xpress. Meanwhile, she is enjoying her time with Virat Kohli in London.

