Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma got candid about the success of NH10: 'While I have been fortunate..'

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also turned entrepreneur with her clothing brand and ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. She eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfil her duties as a mother.

On completing 7 years in the film business, Anushka Sharma talked at length about her journey in movies with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion. Anushka was congratulated on her success on PK and NH10 which released in quick succession. She was asked if the success of NH10 gave her pride as an actor and a performer since it was a very small film with an A-certificate, which kept families away. Anushka said, “It definitely was a real sense of achievement and among the biggest achievements I have ever felt. While I have been fortunate and was launched in a very big way, the film that gave me most amount of success and recognition was Band Baaja Baaraat. In a way, it made me feel very good and I could take more pride in it, in the sense that It was a new director and new actor, which made it clear that people like me.” Anushka went on to say that NH10 was a success on similar lines as it was firstly an A-certificate film and above that, it was an unconventional film. She felt the success of NH10 was extra satisfying because it was a project she believed in, and it was unlike her other successes which were more universal and conventional in nature.

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on, next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

