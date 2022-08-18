Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma opened up about having a 'baby shower' for daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma is one of the most prolific actresses to have graced the Indian cinema. Her body of work is very varied with films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri and others. She married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017. The actress the production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced high content movies and shows. She eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her parenting duties. The supermom now balances her work and duties as a mother, to daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma was pregnant when the country was suffering from the pandemic and the lockdown restrictions were strict. The actress, in an interview with Grazia magazine, revealed that she wanted to have a baby shower but could not due to the restrictions. In fact, Anushka wanted a baby shower so desperately that she even wanted to throw one for herself. “I really wanted a baby shower. I was even willing to throw one for myself. But to get everyone to quarantine in order to attend was hectic and I didn’t want to put my friends through that. So I ended up having a small ceremony at home, with my immediate family in attendance. One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader.”

Anushka Sharma further revealed that she was initially afraid of becoming a mother and kept wondering if she wouldn’t like being a mother? But, she said that she feels she has grown a lot as a person since she has had her baby. “When you’re completely responsible for an individual who’s dependent on you, you don’t have time to dwell on less important things. When Virat and I look back on the moments or situations that worried us, they feel so trivial in comparison. Today, I find myself stronger, braver, and more sure of myself, way more than I've ever been. I’m making better decisions because a lot of the riff-raff has been cleared out.”

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from movies and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the Band Baaja Baaraat actress works on next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

