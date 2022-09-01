Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma opened up about marriage and parents' involvement in decision-making

Anushka Sharma is a very successful Indian actress with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like BulBul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. She eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother.

Before getting married to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in a throwback interview, talked in length about the institution of marriage and her parents' involvement in her personal decisions. Anushka said, "I want to get married, of course. I would like to have a family. Even though I am an actor, I am a very simple and normal person and I have always maintained a simple life. I feel marriage will happen when it has to. I will get married when I am mentally ready for it. A marriage is not a joke. It’s not like ‘Oh shaadi hai toh karle!’ You have to be mentally ready to spend your life with another person. It’s not just about you, but about the other person also and then at that point you need to be ready to have a dual interest. Mentally, when I reach that stage, I will get married.”

When Anushka was asked if her parents get asked about her marriage, she had retorted, "Not at all! Nobody would dare ask my family about my marriage. My parents are very progressive, though they come from a small town. It’s all in our minds. Nobody would even dare to ask me when my brother is getting married. And if they do, my parents say, ‘Unki life hai, jab unko karna hai woh karenge, humko kuch lena nahi hai unki shaadi se.’"

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in December 2017 and welcomed their baby girl on 11th January, 2021. The actress described motherhood and holding her little daughter Vamika in her arms as the best feeling which stirred the deepest emotions. Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on, next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

