Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma revealed getting rejected at the age of 15 based on her looks

Anushka Sharma is one of the top actors of Bollywood but back when she was just another aspiring actress, she dealt with her fair share of struggles. In fact, the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress was even subjected to a lot of rejection. From the age of 15, she was judged on the basis of her looks.

In 2017, speaking with a leading daily, Anushka stated, "I have faced rejection from the age of 15. I don’t talk about it because there’s no need to do that. But, I was constantly getting dropped from shows, picked for an ad, and then would get replaced. All that has happened to me, too. Obviously, all that is also an integral part of the industry and life in general. But to experience that at the tender age of 15, to be subjected and be judged purely on the basis of how you look, it can be very mentally damaging as well. It hits your self-esteem. I have dealt with it."

In the same old interview with DNA, Anushka even spoke about the indirect remarks the casting directors would make on the set. "I’m intelligent enough to understand what they are saying. They might just tell you, ‘The look wasn’t right’. That’s an indirect way of talking about the physical aspect of you. It will always be backed by some politically correct statements, which is fake and to me, that’s far more disrespectful," she had added.

Anushka is currently in South Africa with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January this year.

