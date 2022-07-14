Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma revealed how much she cherished 'being normal' with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into clothing and apparel with Nush and into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz. She eventually left her production house so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Anushka Sharma talked about how she and Virat Kohli were similar to one another. She also talked about how important it was for them as couples to spend time with one another, since they got so little time to spend with one another. The Sultan actress said, "We’re happy just walking around when abroad. We just want to spend that time being normal - buying water or knickknacks at the supermarket. Both of us take pleasure in these little things. I find it hard to say what ways we differ in.” Anushka Sharma had earlier admitted how little time she got to spend with Virat after marriage as she said she only got to spend 21 days with her husband, in their first six months of marriage, which is very less.

The lovebirds announced their pregnancy in the lockdown. They welcomed their daughter Vamika, early in 2021. Anushka took to her social media handle to reveal the name of their daughter. Sharing a cute family portrait, the actress wrote, ''We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !" They are now a happy family of three.

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on, next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

