Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma revealed how Virat Kohli helped her through ‘awful’ first trimester

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the most loved couples of Bollywood. Both Anushka and Virat often create a buzz with their romantic and loved-up pictures with each other. The family of two turned three this year as Virat and Anushka turned parents to little girl. Ever since then, the couple has kept the privacy of their baby intact and even requested media to refrain from clicking Vamika’s pictures. It was in August 2020 when the couple announced Anushka’s pregnancy. The couple made the announcement on their respective social media profiles, sending the Internet into a tizzy. Later, months after welcoming Vamika into their lives, Anushka had shared her pregnancy experience and difficulties around it.

In an old interview with a magazine, new mom Anushka shared that her first trimester was "awful" and had Virat been to a match, she wouldn't have been able to accompany him. "It (quarantine) allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader," she told Grazia India magazine.

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress had also shared that she couldn’t invite her friends for her baby shower during the pandemic and so hosted an intimate puja at home with their immediate family members. "But to get everyone to quarantine in order to attend was hectic and I didn’t want to put my friends through that. So I ended up having a small ceremony at home, with my immediate family in attendance. One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives," she had said.

