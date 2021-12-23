Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma said she loved to wear hubby Virat Kohli's clothes

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli are loved by many. The power couple has a massive following across the globe and any social media post by either of them becomes a clickbait for their fans. Anushka and Virat have been quite expressive about each other, and their cute social media PDA leaves the internet in a tizzy. As the couple continues to grow strong with each other, we have come across an interesting old interview wherein Anushka expressed her love for Virat in a unique way.

Speaking to Vogue, Anushka revealed that she likes to wear Virat’s clothes and the reason is adorable. “I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes,” she had said.

Well, Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy. They are currently in South Africa as Virat is preparing for his next tournament there. Recently, on their wedding anniversary, the lovebirds shared beautiful notes for each other on social media handles. Virat shared some priceless pictures and wrote, “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin.”

While, Anushka said, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us.”