Throwback Thursday: When Ayushmann Khurrana revealed why he wanted to quit acting

Ayushmann Khurrana dominated the headlines today as the trailer of his much-talked film Anek was released. To note, Ayushmann will be essaying the role of an undercover cop in the film. The film’s trailer has already garnered a positive response and fans can’t wait to watch Ayushmann Khurrana on screen again. But did you know that the actor once decided to move on from films after delivering 3 back to back flop films?

A few years back, on Quickheal 'Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2', Ayushmann Khurrana read and responded to the tweets that criticized his autobiography, calling him too young to write a book. Ayushmann had said, “After my first film, I had three films flopping. I packed my bag and went to Chandigarh, and I had time so I wrote a book. It was a stage where nothing was working out. I had made a band, Ayushmann Bhava. I did concerts. I thought if nothing else worked out, I would perform on birthdays, I’ll do something to entertain. You just need to make it work somehow, as an artist.” He had added that it was his personal journey, and it was alright if people didn’t like to read the book.

Coming back to the actor’s upcoming film, for his film Anek, Ayushmann is reuniting with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. The film also features Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. Apart from Anek, Ayushmann has an interesting lineup of films for 2022. He will also be seen in Doctor G, and Action Hero.

Also Read: Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana in his action avatar is here to make 'India win' despite of all differences

