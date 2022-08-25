Throwback Thursday: When Deepika Padukone opened up about whether she fought with Ranveer Singh post marriage

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The couple have been married for around 4 years now and they never miss a chance to dish out major couple goals. Both the actors have been very vocal about their love for one another and never fail to hype each other in every opportunity that they get. Deepika, in a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, talked about how she and Ranveer never fought with one another.

In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone talked about how she and Ranveer never fought with one another. Deepika said, “We don’t fight about anything because I think we both kind of respect each other for who we are and what we are. I understand the way he functions and he understands the way I function and our ways of functioning are very different. I am morning person, I wake up early, I am very disciplined and his routine is completely different. But I think we have found our way around each other.” Interestingly, Deepika has time and again stated that marrying Ranveer has been one of the best things she did in life and her equation with Ranveer reinstate people’s belief in true love.

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. Ranveer garnered praise in the last release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The movie will feature Ranveer in a double role. Cirkus will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year. Besides, he is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie marks her second collaboration with Alia after their 2019 release Gully Boy.

Also read: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, upcoming films to look forward to of popular actresses