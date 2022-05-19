Throwback Thursday: When Deepika Padukone recalled the best and worst advice she ever received

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress has carved a niche for herself with her outstanding acting prowess. Currently, she is making every Indian proud at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. This year, her appearance is extra special as she is on jury duty. Today, we got our hands over a throwback interview where the actress revealed the best and worst advice she has ever received.

The actress who began her career as a model, in an old interview with Filmfare stated that she was recommended to have breast implants when she was 18, adding that it was the "worst advice" she had ever gotten. Deepika even added that she is thankful to her younger self for not taking it seriously.

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ star also shared the best advice she ever received in her career. Deepika had revealed that the words of wisdom came from superstar Shah Rukh Khan. “Shah Rukh gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences,” she had shared.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who is a part of the jury at the prestigious film festival, told PTI, “While it does feel like a personal victory, it also feels like a slightly larger victory for the South Asian community… We can literally count on our fingertips the number of times anyone from India has been on the jury or has had the opportunity to represent the country at a platform such as this”.

Deepika's upcoming projects

Talking about her professional career, Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

