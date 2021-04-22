Throwback Thursday: When Disha Patani left everyone speechless posing in Manish Malhotra’s bedazzling gown

In an old photo, Disha Patani donned Manish Malhotra’s ensemble and left everyone in awe of her beauty. Take a look at the picture.

often challenges fashion choices by picking outfits that are bold and unique. The actress isn’t afraid of stepping out of her comfort zone and her extraordinary attires are proof of that. The style icon has inspired people by standing out of the crowd and trying newer looks. Each time the diva heads out in the city, she makes a jaw-dropping appearance with her killer dressing sense. The star is very active on her social media and often teases fans with glamorous photos.

In an old picture, which the star posted on her Instagram handle, she can be seen donned in Manish Malhotra’s ensemble. The Ek Villain 2 actress took everyone’s breath away with her stunning golden gown. In the photo, the star was seen all glammed up in an embellished dress with geometric patterns on it. The diva nailed the classy look and proved that the iconic piece was made just for her. Disha showered love on the designer in the caption of the post by adding two heart emojis.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s photo:

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actress will be reuniting with her Bharat co-star . The film is anticipated to release on Eid this year, however, Salman had said that there can be a possible delay in the release if there are lockdown restrictions. Besides this, the actress is also shooting for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. The film stars John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

