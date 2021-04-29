Throwback Thursday: When Disha Patani revealed she would do THIS if she woke up as Tiger Shroff

In an old interview, Disha Patani was asked questions about interesting scenarios. Take a look at what she said about Tiger Shroff.

and Tiger Shroff have been enjoying a massive fan-following ever since the two made their acting debut. The duo entered the limelight around the same time, due to which they’ve been close friends. From sharing common interests to bonding with their work assignments, Disha and Tiger have come a long way indeed. Considering how amazing their onscreen chemistry is, fans often speculate they are together. While these are just rumours, neither of them has confirmed or denied any gossip.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Disha was asked interesting questions about being in different scenarios. When asked what she’d do if she were stuck on an island with and Ram Gopal Varma. The actress playfully laughed at the funny question and replied, “I’d just leave them alone to talk and go somewhere to find some food.” The cheerful and witty response even made Tiger chuckle. The actress was then asked what she would do if she woke up as Tiger. The diva was thrilled to picture the cool scenario and enthusiastically gave an impressive answer.

Disha said, “I would just go for my gymnastic sessions and do all the backflips and back saults and be so happy about it.”

On the work front, Disha will be seen next to for their film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Ahead of the film’s release, the two have been making headlines for the forthcoming blockbuster. Meanwhile, Tiger is prepping for Heropanti 2 which also stars Tara Sutaria.

