Throwback Thursday: When Inaaya Naumi Kemmu left internet in awe with her perfect Gayatri mantra chant; WATCH

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is nothing short of a talented star. From Yoga to reading, the little one does it all. A throwback video of Inaaya went viral where she left everyone in awe with her Gayatri Mantra chant.

Kids nowadays leave the adults surprised with the many things that they are able to do at a young age. Bollywood star kids aren’t much different. Speaking of this, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter and Taimur Ali Khan’s cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is nothing short of a small wonder who can do anything like a pro. From nailing Yoga asanas to reading, Inaaya surely is following in the footsteps of her talented family and nailing everything she learns. And a while back, a video of Inaaya chanting Gayatri Mantra went viral on social media.

Back in 2019, Inaaya’s parents shared a video of her chanting the Gayatri Mantra perfectly. In the throwback video, the little one is seen clad in a grey floral frock as she tries to croon the religious chant in the perfect manner. Seeing how well Inaaya nailed the chant, the internet could not stop gushing over the small wonder. Even now, the video leaves everyone awestruck on seeing the talented little lady who is surely winning the internet with her cuteness.

Back then, Inaaya’s video even left celebs in awe of how well she could chant the Gayatri Mantra. Many had praised her and her ability to nail it completely.

Here is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s video of chanting Gayatri Mantra:

The gorgeous little starkid never ceases to amaze everyone. Amid the lockdown, Soha and Kunal have been ensuring that she spends time at home and makes the most of it. From doing Yoga with dad Kunal to enjoying on her rooftop with family to spending time with cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya has been enjoying the lockdown period. A day back, a photo of Inaaya and Taimur dressed as Justice league characters went viral on the internet and once again, their fans could not stop gushing over the star kids.

