Throwback Thursday: When Jaya Bachchan said she thinks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ‘ideal Mrs Abhishek Bachchan’

In a chat with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, Jaya Bachchan had showered praises on her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Take a look.

and Abhishek Bachchan have made a special spot in everyone’s hearts with their amazing on screen as well as off screen chemistry. The happy couple has been married for fourteen years after tying the knot on April 20, 2007. The two met for the first time for their film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke’s photoshoot session. They are proud parents to their 9 year old daughter Aaradhya and often share mushy family moments on their social media handles.

In an interview with for his show, Koffee With Karan, had opened up about her thoughts on her daughter in law. During the chat, Jaya lauded Aishwarya and stated that she ‘just loves’ her. Jaya was asked if she thought that the actress was the ‘perfect choice’ for the family. To this, she instantly agreed and showered the actress with praises. Amid the same discussion, Jaya was also asked if she thinks Aishwarya is the ‘ideal Mrs. Abhishek Bachchan’. Without any hesitation, she instantly replied, “Yes, I think so."

In an interview with DNA in 2015, Abhishek had spoken about the bond his mother and wife share. He had revealed that the two ‘gang up’ against him and communicate in the Bengali language, which he doesn’t understand. He explained that while his mother is fluent in the language, Aishwarya had learned it while working with late Rituparno Ghosh for Chokher Bali. “So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali,” he added.

Also Read| Throwback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke on having her priorities straight: I’d put family over career any day

Credits :DNA

Share your comment ×