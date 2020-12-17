Throwback Thursday: When Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai stars Hrithik Roshan & Ameesha Patel had a happy reunion

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel made their debut in Bollywood with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the two stars.

is, no doubt, one of the most popular stars of Bollywood in current times. The 90s kids surely remember the time when he took the youngsters by storm after his debut in 2000. Yes, we are talking about his debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai here. If the social media craze would have been there in those days, Hrithik would surely have had the largest fan base! The movie also marked the debut of the beautiful Ameesha Patel.

Very few people are aware of the fact that Hrithik and Ameesha continue to be good friends even now. There was one instance when the two of them had a reunion and we just couldn’t stop getting nostalgic about their chemistry in their debut movie. Both of them could be seen standing in the midst of a huge contingent of people including onlookers and the shutterbugs. Well, that did not stop them from having a little bit of conversation in between!

Check out the throwback video below:

After the success of the Rakesh Roshan directorial, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel shared the screen space once again in Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002). Well, we do hope to see them together in yet another project in the mere future. As for Hrithik, the actor was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. As per the latest reports, he will next be seen in Krrish 4 in which Kriti Sanon might play the female lead. Ameesha too has some interesting projects lined up.

