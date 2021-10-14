Throwback Thursday: When Kangana Ranaut was all praise for Madhuri Dixit’s 'vintage Bollywood' song

Madhuri Dixit- a name that needs no introduction. The legendary star has made her mark in the film industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful dance performances. Needless to say, Madhuri has fans from every generation. A couple of days back, her fan and famous actress Kangana Ranaut also remembered the gorgeous diva. She shared a video from the hit 90s movie, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun featuring Madhuri. The video highlighted the song Didi Tera Devar, starring Madhuri and Salman Khan.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Aah! Vintage Bollywood,” and added a bunch of heart emojis. In the video, Salman and Madhuri are dancing together to the hit song. Back then, Madhuri and Salman’s movie was highly appreciated by the fans and critics. It is still considered to be a cult classic. The film was directed by Sooraj Bharjatya and released in 1994. It also starred Renuka Shahane and Mohnish Behl.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' was a modern take on the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar '.

Last year, during an interview with India Today, Madhuri had also praised Kangana as a good actress. She had said, “Kangana is a very good actress. She can get into any role and get into the skin of the role.”

In 2019, on the completion of 25 years of the film, Madhuri took a walk down memory lane and shared a special video in which she can be seen recreating her famous "Uh-hu, Uh-hu" moment. She captioned it as, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' won several Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress.