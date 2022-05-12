Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor considered surrogacy before Jeh, Here’s how Saif Ali Khan reacted

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the most beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry. They dated each other for some time before tying the knot in 2012. Saif and Kareena are doting parents to two little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The actor couple welcomed Taimur in 2016 and their second child, Jeh, was born in February 2021. But did you know the couple considered going for surrogacy before they conceived their second child, son Jeh?

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor had revealed, “I was like 'should we do that? Should we do surrogacy'? And, Saif’s instant reaction was ‘If we can have children, why not try and do it ourselves’? And, if that is the way God wants it (it may happen). It (surrogacy) was just like a fleeting thought. But he (Saif) was very clear, like ‘let us do it the right way and see if it happens’. Sure enough, that is how it happened. And, carrying both my children have been the greatest joy for me as well.” She had added that she was happy she experienced pregnancy with both the boys and enjoyed it all.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the movie will also star Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role and will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena is also set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

