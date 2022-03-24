Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor refused Saif Ali Khan’s wedding proposal twice

There is no doubt that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been one of the most loved-up celebrity couples in the film industry. Kareena and Saif started dating during the Tashan shooting and time and again, the couple had revealed how they felt connected to each other. But in an old conversation with Pinkvilla, Bebo had revealed that she actually said no to Saif twice.

Kareena told us, "We were making Tashan, the movie that we met on. We were shooting in Greece where he said we should get married. He told me there and then, he told me the same when we were shooting in Ladakh for the song. He said we will make a great couple. At that time, I didn't know because I didn't know him well. It wasn't a no but I just wanted to know him better.” The actress had also added that marrying Saif was ‘the best decision of her life”.

For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to Amrita Singh. The duo has two children, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif later married Kareena in 2012, and they have two little boys, Taimur and Jeh.

Even though Saif isn't too active on social media platforms, Kareena keeps her fans in touch with all the important updates. Every now and then, she posts pictures and videos from her daily life and fans love to watch them. Recently, on valentine’s day, Kareena took to her social media handle and penned an adorable note for her Saif. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress had posted a throwback picture with Saif. Along with it, she had written: "I have loved you despite this moustache. My forever Valentine."

