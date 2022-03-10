Throwback Thursday: When Kareena Kapoor revealed how no one backed Karisma's choice to act: ‘Seen her cry’

The bond between siblings is considered to be pure. B’town is also well known for the great bonds between brothers and/or sisters. Speaking of which the first sibling duo that comes to our mind is Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan aka (also known as) Lolo and Bebo. They are perhaps two of the most well-known sisters in Bollywood. Karisma and Kareena have been with each other through all ups and downs. They not only get spotted together regularly but also keep on treating their fans with adorable sibling pictures via social media.

We recently got our hands over a throwback interview given in the early 2000s. Kareena Kapoor had graced 'Rendezvous' with Simi Garewal and recalled Karisma's struggles in the film industry. The ‘Good Newzz’ actor had stated that nobody supported the ‘Hero No. 1’ star's decision to act.

On being asked why the term struggle was used for Karisma, Kareena replied that no one really supported her in this decision and the only one who supported and inspired her, was their mother. She continued, "I’ve seen her sit up with my mother and cry, saying that she would never make it, and people would put her down."

Kareena also recalled that she would hide behind and watch because they never wanted her to see their pain. She added that she has seen a lot as a child with her mother and sister and that hurts her. Revealing how everyone celebrated when Karisma went to Harvard, Bebo said, "Everyone over-reacted, because Kapoor girl is in Harvard, as everyone else had failed the eighth standard."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

