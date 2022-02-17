Throwback Thursday: When Lata Mangeshkar predicted Bappi Lahiri would make world dance to his tunes

Music lovers woke up to shocking news on Wednesday morning. The veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. The legendary singer breathed his last at the age of 69. The unfortunate news was confirmed by PTI in a tweet that read, “Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital," says the doctor. Reportedly, Bappi Lahiri passed away after suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in CritiCare Hospital, Mumbai. The veteran composer created several hit songs that have gone on to define Indian cinema. Bappi Lahiri once shared that he owed his success in Bollywood to Lata Mangeshkar.

Bappi Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar’s collaborations created numerous melodious tracks that will be remembered by all the fans. In a throwback interview with ETimes, popular author Chaitanya Padukone revealed, “The legendary Lata Mangeshkar had seen a three-year-old, chubby Alokesh (that’s Bappi Lahiri’s real name) play the tabla with prodigious prowess. The venue was Eden Gardens and the year 1955. After watching little Bappi play the tabla with such dexterity, Lata-Didi had predicted, ‘Don’t be surprised when he makes the world dance to his rhythms’. Aparesh Lahiri –little Bappi’s father – a Bengali composer was thrilled with is accolade coming from the supremo singer.”

It’s been just 10 days since Lata Mangeshkar's demise left the whole nation in a state of grief. And while fans are still coming to terms with this big loss, another musical legend left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night. Bappi Lahiri is survived by his wife, daughter Rema Lahiri and son Bappa Lahiri. The family members in a statement had mentioned that the last rites will be held on February 17 as they are waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles. "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read.

