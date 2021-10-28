Throwback Thursday: When Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene loved meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook

Did you know Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene once met Apple CEO, Tim Cook and loved meeting the notable? Yes, that’s true. Back in 2016, during Tim Cook’s visit to India, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had hosted a dinner party for the business executive at his residence Mannat. For Dr Nene, an "Apple fanboy", it was an honour to meet the Apple CEO. A few days, back the actress and her husband revisited the time through the throwback picture with Tim Cook.

Dr Nene in his Instagram post revealed that the Apple CEO shared some insights on his journey with the company during their meeting. Great Leaders lead great companies," wrote Dr Shriram Nene while sharing the throwback picture. "Was an honor to meet Tim Cook and get some colourful insights on his journey with Apple some years ago. How it has grown since then," he added.

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook visited India in the May of 2016. After landing in Mumbai on a private jet from China, he visited the city's famed Shree Siddhivinayak temple. The next day, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a dinner party for Mr Cook at his residence. The party was attended by various Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Emraan Hashmi, and the Bachchans.

Dixit, years ago, also shared a Twitter post sharing the same image. She had written, “It was a pleasure meeting Tim Cook and the Apple team at @iamsrk 's house yesterday. Loved seeing everyone!”

On the work front, Madhuri is currently judging the reality show, ‘Dance Deewane’. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will next be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.