Throwback Thursday: When Madhuri Dixit described her first grocery run in US a ‘heart thumping’ experience

There’s no denying the fact that Madhuri Dixit is amongst the most popular actress. Madhuri has gained fans from every generation. Time and again, the superstar impressed the audience with her incredible performances. She ruled Bollywood for many years. Despite the fame, Madhuri decided to marry outside the industry. She married Dr. Shriram Nene and moved to the US with him.

As reported by Indian Express, Madhuri had described her experience of doing everything by herself during a ‘Talks At Google’ session. Madhuri spoke about her journey from being a superstar to a housewife in the US. The actress had described her experience of doing everything by herself. She even added that her first grocery run was a 'heart-thumping' experience.

"In India, you are so dependent on your maid servants. You can leave everything on them, but in USA, you have to cook, clean up, buy groceries, everything on your own. I remember when the first time I went grocery shopping in the US, my heart was thumping. But then, I felt so good. It’s a feeling of freedom here," Madhuri had said.

Not only this, but the actress had also revealed that her children watched her movie Koyla, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. When she came back home, she found a note stuck on one of her kid’s computers which said ‘Mom, why were you acting so funny in Koyla?’

She made a comeback with Aaja Nachle and following that, appeared in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Her performance on ‘Ghagra’ was a superhit. Currently, Madhuri is keeping busy with her ongoing reality show, Dance Deewane 3. She is one of the judges this season. The reality show recently hosted Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.