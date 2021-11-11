Throwback Thursday: When Madhuri Dixit revealed Dr Nene only recognised Amitabh Bachchan at their wedding

One of the most loved actresses of Bollywood even today is Madhuri Dixit. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood took everyone by surprise when she married Dr Shriram Nene. Soon after her marriage, Madhuri shifted base to the US to be with him. In an old interview of hers, Madhuri had talked about how Shriram did not have any idea about her stardom when they first met at her brother’s house.

For the unversed, Madhuri and Dr Nene tied the knot on October 17, 1999. Several years back, during an appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Madhuri said that Shriram had not watched too many Bollywood films. “Me and his mom kind of tried to show him one of my films and say, ‘Look at this song.’ And he is like, ‘Can’t we do something else? Let’s go out and do something’,” she laughed.

The legend also recalled her wedding reception and revealed that Shriram did not recognise any of her industry colleagues, except Amitabh Bachchan. “I think the only star he recognised at our reception was Mr Amitabh Bachchan. He had seen his film when he was in school and that was Amar Akbar Anthony. He was like, ‘I think I know that face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, you know him because of that film’,” she said.

It was last month when Madhuri and Shriram celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit posted a video that comprised of several pictures of her with Dr Shriram Nene starting from the time they got married. The video begins with the couple looking so young. It had several pictures from their wedding. Then there were pictures of them with their two kids when they were babies. Sharing the clip Madhuri wrote, “22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial #22YearsOfTogetherness.”