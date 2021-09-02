Throwback Thursday: When Madhuri Dixit said dance was a spiritual experience for her

is one such actress who literally has fans from every generation and there’s no denying that. The superstar has time and again impressed the audience with her incredible performances. The gorgeous diva has grabbed all the eyeballs for her dancing and acting. Besides her acting skills, she is known for her evergreen beauty and ageless elegance. But for Madhuri, dance is everything.

"Dance has taught me discipline, focus, and honesty. When you're passionate about something, it's no longer work, it's fun. If I have to do a step twenty thousand times, I'll do it. I have no ego because I enjoy every moment of it,” Madhuri once told PTI. The 53-year-old actress added, "Dance is a spiritual experience for me, where I feel close to art, nature. When I do Kathak, folk, a semi-classical dance form, or even hip-hop, I feel I'm part of a culture. It's an enriching, learning feeling.”

Dixit first shot to fame as a dancer-star with the song "Ek Do Teen" in the 1988 film "Tezaab" and over the years, the actor has been a part of memorable dance numbers such as "Tamma Tamma Loge" from "Thanedar", "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" from "Beta", "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya", "Yaraana", "Dola Re Dola" from "Devdas" and "Ghagra" from "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and many more.

Speaking about her current work, Madhuri is currently judging Dance Deewane 3 with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. She will be next seen in the Netflix show Finding Anamika with Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor and Suhasini Mulay.