Throwback Thursday: When Madhuri Dixit shared concern about her son Arin leaving for the US

Madhuri Dixit last appeared in the 2019 film Kalank and impressed the audience yet again with her stellar performance. Despite being away from the movies for two years, she has kept her fans engaged with the updates from her personal life. If you follow the legendary actress on social media, then you must have come across her engaging posts. The 90s curly-haired beauty is known for keeping a perfect balance between her work and family life. Recently, Madhuri Dixit's son, Arin Nene shifted to the US to pursue his higher studies. Well, the actress was no less than a proud mother, but just like every parent she was “too concerned”. Wondering why?

In July this year, Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and posted a video expressing her feelings and concerns. The actress shared her thoughts as Arin was ready to leave for the United States for his further education. Madhuri had written, "My baby is leaving for college... Here's how Ram & I as parents are preparing for this transition and some advice for the kids learning to build an independent life."

Madhuri wrote that she cannot believe that it is that time of the year, when her oldest son had finished school, and now he will start college. She was heard saying, "And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18."

Madhuri further said, "He will be on his own in a university, and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he will lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. So now, he will be on his own, and it gives me a lot of concern."

