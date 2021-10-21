Throwback Thursday: When Madhuri Dixit shared details of her first date with Shriram Nene

One of the most loved actresses of Bollywood even today is Madhuri Dixit. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary with Dr Shriram Nene on Sunday. The legendary actress had once shared details of her first-ever date and how she was petrified. A few years back, during an appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Madhuri made the revelations.

“The first time we met, he said, ‘Let’s go mountain biking.’ I swear I had not sat on a bicycle for the past 20 years. I am like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ Mom was like, ‘What’s wrong with you? Do you know what it involves?’ And I am like, ‘Yeah, you just sit on a bike and you go.’ Once we went there, that was when I knew what mountain biking is,” she said.

“I came down slopes I never imagined myself doing. I literally was frightened out of my wits. I looked back and I was like (gasps in horror), ‘Did I just come down that?’ After a while, I had to tell him. I said, ‘You know what, I don’t think I have done this.’ He said, ‘You have never done this before?’ I said no. He said, ‘You are brave’,” she added.

Madhuri also said that it was ‘stupid’ as she could have fallen and hurt herself. Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot on October 17, 1999. She shifted base to the US for a few years after marriage but moved back home in 2011.

A few days back, Madhuri and Shriram celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit posted a video that comprised of several pictures of her with Dr Shriram Nene starting from the time they got married. The video begins with the couple looking so young. It had several pictures from their wedding. Then there were pictures of them with their two kids when they were babies. Sharing the clip Madhuri wrote, “22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial #22YearsOfTogetherness.”

