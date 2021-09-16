Throwback Thursday: When Madhuri Dixit was asked to marry Anil Kapoor; Here's what the actress had said

is one such actress who literally has fans from every generation and there’s no denying that. The superstar has time and again impressed the audience with her incredible performances. She ruled Bollywood for many years. She is known for always carrying herself with dignity and grace. The superstar has worked with almost all the actors in the film industry including , Anil Kapoor, , and others. Her films with Anil Kapoor were loved and praised by the audiences. Madhuri and Anil worked together in movies including Ram Lakhan, Total Dhamaal, Karma, Bombay Talkies and more.

In this 1989 interview to magazine Movie, Madhuri touched upon many topics including Anil Kapoor, and the filthy washrooms used during outdoor shoots. When Madhuri was asked that would she marry Anil Kapoor, the actress had said, “No! I wouldn't marry someone like him. For one thing, he is too hypersensitive, I would like my husband to be cool. As for Anil, I have done so many films with him, so I am comfortable with him. I can even joke with him about our supposed affair.”

She also spoke about filthy washrooms used during outdoor shoots and said, “One thing I am really peeved by are the studio loos. Would you believe that on outdoors we have to go behind the bushes sometimes or put up with filthy loos? And the studio looks are hardly less dirty. You don't have to ask your way. You just have to follow your nose.”

On the professional front, Madhuri is keeping busy with her ongoing reality show, Dance Deewane 3. She is one of the judges this season. The reality show recently hosted and Jacqueline Fernandez.