Throwback Thursday: When Madhuri Dixit was scolded by late choreographer Saroj Khan for crying

The legendary star Madhuri Dixit has made her mark in the film industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful dance performances. Needless to say, Madhuri has fans from every generation. Madhuri Dixit shared a close bond with the late choreographer Saroj Khan. The duo gave us some of the biggest hit numbers together. From songs like Dola Re Dola to Ek Do Teen to Humko Aaj Kal Hai to Dhak Dhak, Saroj and Madhuri gave us some brilliant performances over the years.

Several years ago on Saroj Khan’s death anniversary, Madhuri Dixit was moved to tears by a performance honouring her and Saroj on Dance Deewane 3.

On the show, host Bharti Singh asked if she was ever scolded by Saroj, Madhuri replied, "Hann khaayi hai daat bhi khaayi hai. Ek baar mujhe daat diya kyuki main ro padi kyuki mere director ne mujhe daat diya tha. Toh mere aankhon mein aansun aagaye the aur woh daatti hai, 'Ro kyu rahi ho? Rone nahi kabhi life mein'. She used to give me that strength on the sets. Bohut bohut bohut unko yaad karti hun. (Yes, I've been scolded by her. Once she scolded me for crying after my director had scolded me. My eyes welled up and she said, 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'... I miss her a lot)."

Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest on July 03. On hearing the sad news of the dance icon’s death, Madhuri said that she was devastated. She tweeted, “I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you.”

