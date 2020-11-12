Throwback Thursday: When Milind Soman ran 1500 km through five states in 30 days; See PHOTOS

Milind Soman shares a few throwback pictures, remembering the days when he ran 1500 km in 30 days. Check out the pictures.

Milind Soman has been ruling the headlines, courtesy his social media posts. From sharing his picture of sporting a nose ring and kajal to posting a glimpse of him hiking with wife Ankita Konwar, the fitness enthusiast has been treating fans with some wonderful pictures. Milind also takes to social media to remember his good old marathon days. As we speak of this, the actor has shared a few throwback pictures on his social media. The pictures take us back to 2012 when he ran through five states from Delhi to Mumbai in 30 days as a part of an initiative to spread awareness.

Alongside the picture, he asked everyone to eat healthy and to practice the 3 R of environment, Reduce, Recycle, Reuse. He wrote, “#ThrowbackThursday May 2012 - 1500 km run through five states from Delhi to Mumbai in 30 days it was an initiative to talk about issues concerning the degradation of the environment. But as with all issues, talking once or twice or even 100 times doesn't make much of a difference. Whether its our own health, or the health of the environment, we need to take positive action every day.”

He continued, “Make positive choices every moment. Buy only what you really absolutely need. Be active. Eat healthy. Reuse. Reduce. Recycle. Reinvent. #fittertoday #health #life #fun #happiness #fitnessaddict #runeverywhere #diwaliiscoming.”

Credits :Milind Soman Instagram

