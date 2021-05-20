Throwback Thursday: When Nora Fatehi called joining Salman Khan's Bharat a ‘dream come true’

In an interview, Nora Fatehi had shared how thrilled she was for getting the chance to work on Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Take a look.

Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive fan-following for her incredible acting and dancing skills. Over the years, the diva stunned everyone with her amazing onscreen presence and has garnered love from audiences. In multiple interviews, the professional dancer had shared how difficult her journey to Bollywood has been. Nora has starred in films like Stree, Batla House, Roar, Satyameva Jayate, and even ’s Bharat. Before being a part of the projects, Nora had shared her excitement with a statement.

Nora had expressed how thrilled she was for getting a chance to work with the film’s ‘impeccable’ team. “Excited to be a part of the project of this magnitude,” she said. She added that Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan’s collaboration for the project is the ‘perfect combination’. “For me, these were reasons good enough to willingly come on board. Looking forward to beginning shooting soon,” she added. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actress had talked about how the film would make people notice her acting abilities. “It's a small role, but it will make people sit up and take notice of my acting for a change,” she said.

Speaking to the outlet, the actress shared her thoughts on being a part of the blockbuster. She showered compliments on the film’s lead Salman by sharing, “To be a part of a Salman film is a big deal in this industry." Meanwhile, Nora will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war action stars , , and Sanjay Dutt.

