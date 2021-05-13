Throwback Thursday: When Nora Fatehi said she lost her drive for 2 months after split with Angad Bedi

In an interview with Zoom, Nora Fatehi opened up about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Angad Bedi. Take a look at what she had to say.

Nora Fatehi has had a booming career in the Bollywood film industry. The professional dancer made headlines back in 2018 with her appearance in popular music videos, Dilbar Dilbar and Kamariya, and even starred in starrer Bharat. Nora has also been open about her life with her fans on social media. In an interview with Zoom, the actress talked about her and Angad Bedi’s breakup. The actor got married to Neha Dhupia in 2018 and the couple recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary.

Soon after the split, Nora and Angad were tight-lipped about their breakup and refused to talk to the paps. A year later, the actress talked about their relationship on the show By Invite Only. She explained, “All girls go through at least once in their life! For me, it was a little bit difficult because it was an unexpected experience and I was broken by it.” She added that while she ‘lost her drive’ for two months after the split, the experience transformed her. The breakup led her to lose hope momentarily but she was able to pursue her career as she got that ‘fire’ again.

Nora said that although the separation was devastating, it was essential for her personal growth. She said that the experience took away her focus from her professional life. “I feel like after the experience I went through in 2018…after you go down, you only go up, there is no other way! Hence, I needed that boom you know for me to come back and say now I am ready,” she added.

Also Read| Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: From Dilbar to Garmi, best songs of the birthday girl that will make you groove

Credits :Zoom

Share your comment ×