Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra had a 10-year time frame about 'definitely having kids'

Priyanka Chopra is the newest mum on the block and is soaking in every minute of it. If you've been living under a rock, let us bring you up to speed. The actress, along with Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter in January this year. In fact, they publicly announced the birth of their child on 22 January, 2022, almost a week after she was born. The couple are yet to officially announce their baby girl's name but TMZ had reported that the little one's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra subtly confirms daughter's name

Almost five months after their daughter was born, Priyanka and Nick could bring their daughter home. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the couple also shared the first ever photo without disclosing their daughter's identity. For the unversed, the couple's daughter was born almost three months premature and hence was kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles.

On Mother's Day, Priyanka and Nick took to social media to thank all their fans for all the love. As well as the doctors, nurses and specialists who were responsible for nursing their daughter back to good health. In her post, Priyanka subtly confirmed her daughter's name as Malti Marie by using the abbreviation 'MM'.

She wrote, "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!"

PeeCee's 10-Year Timeline

While having kids has been on Priyanka Chopra's mind for quite sometime now, the actress had openly spoken about starting a family around 2019. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 in a three-day extravagant affair. Since then, the couple have been asked about growing their family. In fact, they even purchased their Los Angeles mansion keeping in mind that they would have babies in a few years' time. As per reports, the couple purchased the mansion together in Encino, California, shortly after their wedding for a whopping $20 million. At the time, it was the most expensive home ever sold in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

Candidly speaking about her plans on having kids, Priyanka had revealed that in the next 10 years she definitely plans on having kids. "I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances. We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen. In 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."

Well, looks like Priyanka's wish has been granted and the actress is now a doting mother to her daughter.

ALSO READ: 'Why are you so hot?' asks Nick Jonas as Priyanka Chopra poses in new photos at a golf course