Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra revealed on Koffee With Karan how she channels her sensual diva act.

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 will soon be back and keep us hooked to the small screen. The extremely popular chat show, which began almost 18 years ago, is returning for its seventh season after a two-year controversial break. Karan Johar is also returning with his sass and style, as new pairs will be seen gracing the Koffee couch this time around.

While there's a buzz about which Bollywood A-lister will be starring together, we decided to go back in time in the spirit of Throwback Thursday. Over the last six seasons of Koffee With Karan, there have been several controversial, iconic and funny moments which have made headlines. One such time was when Karan Johar called Priyanka Chopra's song a 'moving sex machine'. Shocked? Well, on season 4 of the show, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra had graced the couch and that's when Karan had quizzed Priyanka about her sex appeal.

On the show, Karan asked PeeCee, "I want to know from where do you channel this sexual diva act? Where does it come from? I saw you in Ram Leela's Ram Chahe Leela song. It was like a moving sex machine song. I want to know where all this sex appeal comes from?."

A surprised Priyanka replied saying, "It's just the way it is. I've never known anything otherwise. It's not like I try and do it. The Ram Leela song was entirely Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir's conception." To which, Karan interjected and said, "Yes, you don't open the (blouse) button, you infact shut it, that's what I loved about it."

Priyanka revealed, "The blouse button scene was his idea. That's the beauty of it." In the song, Priyanka can be seen clad in white blouse and saree which is completely tied at the waist. The actress' moves, expressions and sensual appeal is undoubtedly the highlight of the song. Priyanka only featured in this song in Ram Leela and then went on to work with SLB in Bajirao Mastani in 2015.

Ever since then, the actress has made Hollywood her home base and is actively pursuing roles in Hollywood films. On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped filming for her debut web series titled Citadel with Richard Madden.

