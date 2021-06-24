Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra said Nick Jonas watched Mary Kom by himself when he missed her
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most talked about couples. The two were first seen together at the Met Gala 2017 as they walked down the red carpet together and eventually tied the knot on December 1, 2019, in an elaborate wedding ceremony. Since then, the power couple has been regularly keeping their fans updated with mushy social media posts. The duo often shares pictures of one another and treats fans by engaging in online PDA.
In an interview with the Times of India, Priyanka said that the two were catching up on each other’s professional lives. The White Tiger actress was asked if her hubby Nick had watched any of her films. To this, the actress replied saying that he had watched Mary Kom all by himself while she was away for work. “Hmnn…not really. He watched Mary Kom by himself one day. I was traveling and he called me and said, ‘Babe, I am missing you, so I am watching your movie’. I thought that was really sweet,” she said.
Priyanka also spoke about how she didn’t know much about the Jonas Brothers and their music before she got married to Nick. The actress said that both of them are trying to discover each other’s work. “Before I met him, I didn’t know much about the Jonas Brothers and their music. We share things like…. this is my first video, this is the movie I am embarrassed about and stuff like that,” she added.
