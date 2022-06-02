Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra shared her first ever selfie with 'incredible' husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 and had the world's attention on them as their fairytale romance took a new turn. In January, this year, the couple began a whole new chapter once again as they welcomed their daughter. In fact, they publicly announced the birth of their child on 22 January, 2022, almost a week after she was born. The couple are yet to officially announce their baby girl's name but TMZ had reported that the little one's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Through the last three years, Priyanka and Nick have made headlines across the globe for multiple reasons. And not only after they tied the knot, but much prior to that as rumours of them dating sent their fans as well as paparazzi into a tizzy. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick first began talking in 2016 when the singer slid into the actress' Twitter DMs. "I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” the singer texted his now wife. To which Priyanka responded, "My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me."

They then went on to attend the Met Gala in 2017 but claimed that they were simply friends at the time. "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together because it was fun," Priyanka told Jimmy Kimmel back then when asked about her red carpet appearance with the pop singer.

By then, Priyanka and Nick were also simply friends in the eyes of the world. Come 2018, rumours of the lovebirds began swirling as photos began surfacing on social media. From Priyanka and Nick being curled up inside a blanket while on a trip with friends to attending games and weddings, their fans had enough evidence to believe that they were definitely a thing.

The Mumbai Magic

During their dating months, Priyanka and Nick also visited Mumbai around May-June 2018. This is when Nick Jonas made their relationship official as he shared a video of his then girlfriend giggling in the rain on the terrace of her Mumbai flat. Sharing the video on his Instagram Story, Nick wrote a simple caption, “Her” complete with a heart-eyed emoji. Soon, a month later, the couple were engaged.

The First Selfie

When the world locked down in 2020 and we got more time to spend with our loved ones, Priyanka used the time to look at the archives and shared a special photo with millions of her fans. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a selfie of her and husband Nick Jonas and revealed that it was their 'first ever picture together'. The photo was from a baseball game in California which they attended together with friends.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka had captioned it, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.."

Check out Priyanka and Nick's selfie below:

Since the pandemic, Priyanka and Nick have been in Los Angeles, which is their home now.

